Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $78.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

