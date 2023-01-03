The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $63.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:MOS opened at $43.87 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

