Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.14. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 2,250 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 2,250 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

