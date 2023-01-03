SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $367.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.09.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.34. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

