Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT at $83.79

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.79.
A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
TransUnion Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in TransUnion by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
