Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

KIM stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.