AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $176.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.63.

SKFRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

