Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $276.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $249.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.82. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 484.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 487.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 181.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 236,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

