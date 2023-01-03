Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $83.20 Average PT from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,551 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $151.15.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.