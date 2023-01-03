Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $36.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $213.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.46 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Criteo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 81,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,071,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.