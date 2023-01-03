Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 237.89

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.60) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.13) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

LON:BARC opened at GBX 158.52 ($1.91) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.37. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £25.15 billion and a PE ratio of 511.35.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($218,102.63).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

