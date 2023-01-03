Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $60.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pariax LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Stories

