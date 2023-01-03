Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $340.50

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $336.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

