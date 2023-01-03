HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($57.45) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.47) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HLFFF opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.