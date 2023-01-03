Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $24.42

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after acquiring an additional 57,166 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 42,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,049,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after acquiring an additional 460,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

