Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) PT at GBX 5,075

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,075 ($61.14).

Several analysts have commented on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($66.27) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.07) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

AHT opened at GBX 4,720 ($56.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,859.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,384.58. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,210 ($74.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,722.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

