Analysts Set Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $577.37

Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $577.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of ELV opened at $512.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $420.73 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 37.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Elevance Health by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 34.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

