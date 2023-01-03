Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $7.56

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,379,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

