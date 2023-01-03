Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Target Price at $13.82

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,824,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

