Analysts Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) PT at $252.32

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $211.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.45. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.