Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Declines By 11.6%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 843,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marker Therapeutics stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.30% of Marker Therapeutics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.88% and a negative return on equity of 110.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

