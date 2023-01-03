Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $13.28

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTES. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

