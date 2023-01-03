Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $115.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Leidos Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

