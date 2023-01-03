Head-To-Head Comparison: Ryvyl (RVYL) vs. The Competition

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ryvyl to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryvyl and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl Competitors 54 445 951 14 2.63

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 49.75%. Given Ryvyl’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryvyl has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million -$26.45 million -0.61 Ryvyl Competitors $1.57 billion $111.52 million 13.62

Ryvyl’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% Ryvyl Competitors -58.82% -81.78% -7.60%

Summary

Ryvyl competitors beat Ryvyl on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ryvyl Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

