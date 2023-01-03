Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $368.91

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.91.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $280.19 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

