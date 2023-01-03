Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $296.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $216.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,932,482. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

