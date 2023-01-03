United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $51.97 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.97.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in United Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.70 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.