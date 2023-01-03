Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target at $92.63

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.63.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

LYB stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

