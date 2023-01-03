BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $243.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.83.
BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
BeiGene Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $219.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $278.99.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

