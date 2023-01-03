Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $757.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $757.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $655.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.09. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

