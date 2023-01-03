Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $552.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $552.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.47.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

