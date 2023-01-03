Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after buying an additional 1,640,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

