CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFFEW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

