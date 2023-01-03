Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,218.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EERGF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.55) to GBX 1,750 ($21.08) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.07) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Energean stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Energean has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

See Also

