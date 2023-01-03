Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Juva Life Stock Down 15.6 %

OTCMKTS JUVAF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

