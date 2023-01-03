Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Juva Life Stock Down 15.6 %
OTCMKTS JUVAF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
About Juva Life
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juva Life (JUVAF)
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
- Analysts Ring In The New Year With These 2 Q3 Winners
- Walt Disney Stock Looks Marvelous Down
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.