Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Increases By 21.8%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $98.70 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

