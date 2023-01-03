DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 264.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

