The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,120,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in AES by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 391,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AES by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,098,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

