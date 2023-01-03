Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Grows By 21.7%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,319,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 1,905,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.