J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Update

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDWPF opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

