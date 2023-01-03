HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Up 22.3% in December

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $274,214,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $249,819,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.