Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bridgeline Digital

Several analysts have commented on BLIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.