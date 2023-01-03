Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
- Analysts Ring In The New Year With These 2 Q3 Winners
- Walt Disney Stock Looks Marvelous Down
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.