Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boqii stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Boqii worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

BQ stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Boqii ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.54 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

