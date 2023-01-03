Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Expands By 22.0%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 762,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Karora Resources has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

