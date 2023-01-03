Short Interest in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Grows By 21.8%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 678,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Benefitfocus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Benefitfocus by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 101,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 302,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Benefitfocus

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.