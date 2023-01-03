Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 668.0 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

