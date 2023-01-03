DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

DBVT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

