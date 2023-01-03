DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
DBVT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
