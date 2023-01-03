Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Head-To-Head Survey

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro 12.70% 18.67% 7.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adecoagro 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edible Garden and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Edible Garden currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and Adecoagro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro $1.12 billion 0.82 $130.67 million $1.48 5.60

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, powder milk, and others. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating, processing, and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol and sugar; and the sale of electricity cogenerated at its sugar and ethanol mills to the grid. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned a total of 219,850 hectares of land, including 18 farms in Argentina, 8 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay, as well as a total of 241 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

