Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

NYSE:FUN opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $41,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 772.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

