Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $96.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

