Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $96.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
IBP stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
